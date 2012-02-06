* Brazil's Awazu sees single-digit rates-Estado
* Says rate cuts won't jeopardize price goals
* Sees "structural changes" in financial system
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazil's central bank
sees "room" to slash borrowing costs toward single-digit levels
without putting at risk the nation's inflation target, a top
bank policymaker said during the weekend.
Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, who heads the central bank's
international affairs division, said a policy framework based on
budget discipline is giving the government and the central bank
additional firepower to fight the impact of global financial
turmoil on the economy.
The central bank has trimmed the benchmark overnight Selic
rate four times since August, to cushion the
economy against the potential impact of the global slowdown and
financial crisis afflicting Europe. The rate is currently at
10.50 percent.
In his speech, which the central bank published on its
website that same day, Awazu said that "there is room for some
monetary loosening in Brazil, with elevated probability that a
scenario in which interest rates fall toward single-digit levels
occurs."
Such policy is unlikely to "jeopardize our target at the
central bank of bringing inflation to the mid-point of the
target," at 4.5 percent, by the end of this year, he said in the
speech.
Awazu's speech is so far the strongest indication outside
official central bank statements that policymakers are engaged
with their plan to take advantage of a slowing global economy to
cut rates in Brazil. Brazilian pay the highest interest rates,
when inflation is taken into account, among the world's largest
economies.
The central bank on January 26 gave the strongest signal yet
it will keep slashing interest rates into single-digits.
Awazu praised the central bank's predictions that economic
activity would lose momentum dramatically during the second half
of last year. that provided policymakers with "additional
leeway" to use monetary policy tools.
He also said that the financial system will continue
undertaking a "structural change" in which savings will
increasingly fund new loans, which will in turn have longer
maturities.