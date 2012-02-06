* Brazil's Awazu sees single-digit rates-Estado

* Says rate cuts won't jeopardize price goals

* Sees "structural changes" in financial system

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazil's central bank sees "room" to slash borrowing costs toward single-digit levels without putting at risk the nation's inflation target, a top bank policymaker said during the weekend.

Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, who heads the central bank's international affairs division, said a policy framework based on budget discipline is giving the government and the central bank additional firepower to fight the impact of global financial turmoil on the economy.

The central bank has trimmed the benchmark overnight Selic rate four times since August, to cushion the economy against the potential impact of the global slowdown and financial crisis afflicting Europe. The rate is currently at 10.50 percent.

In his speech, which the central bank published on its website that same day, Awazu said that "there is room for some monetary loosening in Brazil, with elevated probability that a scenario in which interest rates fall toward single-digit levels occurs."

Such policy is unlikely to "jeopardize our target at the central bank of bringing inflation to the mid-point of the target," at 4.5 percent, by the end of this year, he said in the speech.

Awazu made the comments at a seimnar on pension funds in the Brazilian resort on Comandatuba on Saturday. His comments were published on the central bank's website the same day.

His speech is so far the strongest indication outside official central bank statements that policymakers are engaged with their plan to take advantage of a slowing global economy to cut rates in Brazil. Brazilian pay the highest interest rates, when inflation is taken into account, among the world's largest economies.

The central bank on Jan. 26 gave the strongest signal yet it will keep slashing interest rates into single-digits.

Awazu praised the central bank's predictions that economic activity would lose momentum dramatically during the second half of last year. that provided policymakers with "additional leeway" to use monetary policy tools.

He also said that the financial system will continue undertaking a "structural change" in which savings will increasingly fund new loans, which will in turn have longer maturities.