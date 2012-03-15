* Copom sees rates likely falling, staying there * Economic slowdown in 2H11 "bigger than expected" * No special mention of foreign exchange rate By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazil's interest rates are likely to fall to near all-time lows in coming months and remain there, the central bank said on Thursday, highlighting what it said is a historic shift in the economy that lessens the risk of inflation. The bank's outlook, disclosed in minutes from last week's rate-cut meeting, signaled that the benchmark Selic rate is likely to fall to 9 percent from its current 9.75 percent, perhaps as soon as the bank's next meeting in April. President Dilma Rousseff's government has made reducing some of the world's highest interest rates a top priority, hoping that will stimulate an economy that nearly fell into recession in the second half of 2011. Last week's 75 basis-point cut was the fifth reduction in the Selic since August. Investors have watched the easing cycle with some concern, fearing that premature cuts could backfire in a country where inflation ran in four digits just two decades ago, and where prices are still automatically adjusted on a regular basis. Prices rose 6.5 percent in 2011, a seven-year high. Yet the bank said that more developed local credit markets and responsible government spending have reduced the country's so-called "neutral" rate - the rate at which the economy can expand without fueling undesired inflation. Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini has also said that the uncertain global economy has reduced inflationary pressure globally, giving Brazil a unique window to bring rates down. "The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) considers that the scenario of the Selic rate moving to levels slightly above historic lows and then stabilizing has an elevated probability," read the minutes of the March 7 meeting. The benchmark rate's historic low was 8.75 percent in the middle of the global financial crisis in 2009. Analysts said that it was unclear if rates near that level were sustainable, despite the central bank's talk of "structural changes." "These structural changes have not started today, they have been happening over the past years. But they still depend on the level of private investment. If that doesn't grow, then we'll watch another short-lived attempt to cut rates to near historic lows, like in 2009," said Felipe Queiroz, an analyst with Austin Ratings in Sao Paulo. Financial markets scrambled to incorporate the outlook, which surprised some traders who were expecting the Selic to fall even further this year. Brazil's currency gained as much as 1 percent in early trading, and interest rate futures rose sharply. LOWER RATES HELP ADDRESS OTHER PROBLEMS Rousseff believes that lower rates will also help Brazil's battle against massive capital inflows that strengthened its currency, the real, by reducing the gap to zero-bound interest rates in developed nations. "The central bank signaled clearly that the objective is to bring the Selic to 9 (percent)," said Thiago Carlos, an economist with Link Investimentos in Sao Paulo. Tombini has said rates in Brazil, some of the highest among major economies, should fall to be more in line with a more mature economy. Interest rates are virtually zero in the United States and are around 5 percent in other Latin American countries like Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Inflation in Brazil has also shown favorable signs since the central bank's previous meeting, the minutes read. In its base scenario, consumer prices are expected to rise to around the government's target of 4.5 percent for 2012. The 12-month inflation rate through February was 5.85 percent. Still, the central bank said its outlook for 2013 has worsened since the previous meeting, coinciding with market expectations for a pick up in consumer prices as a tight labor market keeps pressure on service costs. Latin America's biggest economy grew only 2.7 percent last year as its manufacturers struggled under the weight of a stronger currency that has triggered an avalanche of cheaper imports from emerging market peers like China and Mexico. According to the central bank's minutes, the economic slowdown last year was "bigger than expected" and paved the way for a "temporal redistribution of the total adjustment in monetary conditions." Analysts considered before the minutes that the central bank sped up the pace of rate cuts to fight massive capital inflows too, as Rousseff said she would do everything to battle a "tsunami" of cheap money from rich nations that has strengthened the real and hurt the competitiveness of local industries. The minutes, however, made no specific mention of Brazil's foreign exchange market. "These minutes are missing a franker discussion of the possible impact of the current 'monetary tsunami' of liquidity on the Brazilian economy," wrote Tony Volpon, head of emerging markets research in Americas with Nomura Securities.