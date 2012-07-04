SAO PAULO, July 4 Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade approved unanimously on Wednesday the transfer of control of Brazil's largest retailer, Grupo Pão de Açúcar, to France's Casino Guichard Perrachon.

The Brasilia-based regulator also approved unanimously an accord between mining giant Vale and oil producer Petrobras, both the nation's largest companies, to explore for potash in the northeastern state of Sergipe.