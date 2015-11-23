BRASILIA Nov 23 The Brazilian government said
on Monday it raised the internal rate of return on future
railway concessions, in a bid to attract more private investment
to an economy heading to its longest recession in more than 80
years.
The government hiked the rate of return on railways to 10.6
percent from a previous 8.5 percent, the finance ministry said
in a statement. Back in July the government raised the return on
airport, highway and port concessions after criticism that
authorities were scaring off investors with below-market rates
of return.
President Dilma Rousseff has put her hopes on a $50 billion
program to sell off airports, roads, ports and railways in
coming years to jump start the weakening economy.
Analysts say, however, that concerns about the future of
Brazilian economy could complicate the government plans to sell
off infrastructure concessions in Latin America's largest
country.
The Brazilian economy is expected to contract more than 3
percent this year and 2 percent in 2016, according to a weekly
central bank poll of analysts.
Brazil expects to attract $17.5 billion in investment to
build 7,537 km of railways across the country. The government
has said it could auction three railway projects as early as
next year.
The projects includes the construction of the railway
connecting grain export cities Anapolis and Palmas in the center
of the country to ports in the northeast.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)