China freezes property sales in new economic zone in Hebei
BEIJING, April 2 China is banning new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Hebei province.
SAO PAULO, June 24 A measure of consumer confidence in Brazil fell to 112.9 in June, the lowest since March 2010, as a sluggish economic recovery and a wave of protests for better public services dented consumer sentiment. (level) Latest (mth) Previous (mth) Year ago Confidence 112.9 113.4 123.5 index Current 120.9 122.7 139.1 situation index Expectations 108.4 108.3 114.9 index
BEIJING, April 2 China is banning new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Hebei province.
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: