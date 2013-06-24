SAO PAULO, June 24 A measure of consumer confidence in Brazil fell to 112.9 in June, the lowest since March 2010, as a sluggish economic recovery and a wave of protests for better public services dented consumer sentiment. (level) Latest (mth) Previous (mth) Year ago Confidence 112.9 113.4 123.5 index Current 120.9 122.7 139.1 situation index Expectations 108.4 108.3 114.9 index