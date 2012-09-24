* Consumer confidence index rises to 122.1 in September
* Current economic conditions improve, survey suggests
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Consumer confidence in Brazil
rose in September after four straight declines, as signs of an
economic recovery buoyed optimism among shoppers, a closely
watched survey of consumer sentiment showed on Monday.
Brazil's consumer confidence index rose to 122.1
in September from 120.4 in the prior month on a seasonally
adjusted basis, think tank Fundação Getúlio Vargas said.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions rose
to 136.4 from 133.5 in August, while the gauge for consumer
expectations about the next six months increased to 115.0 from
113.0, FGV said in a report.
The share of consumer who consider current economic
conditions as "good" rose to 24.5 percent from 23.9 percent, and
the share of those who see conditions as "bad" shrank to 21.3
percent from 22.9 percent in August.
Brazil, the world's sixth-largest economy, is starting to
rebound after nine straight interest rate cuts and a flurry of
other stimulus measures by the government, such as tax breaks
and credit incentives.
FGV's consumer confidence survey is based on interviews with
over 2,000 people in seven of Brazil's largest cities. The
answers were collected between Aug. 31 to Sept.19.