SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazilian consumer confidence
fell to an all-time low in July as rising unemployment, higher
interest rates and accelerating prices ate into families'
budgets, a private survey showed on Friday.
The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said its confidence
index fell to 82.0 in July, the lowest since the
data series began in September 2005, from 83.9 in June.
"The index hit a new record low for the fourth time this
year," FGV economist Viviane Seda Bittencourt said in a
statement. "This year's decline has been influenced by
dissatisfaction and pessimism about the economy and by families'
worsening economic situation."
