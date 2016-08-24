BRASILIA, Aug 24 Consumer confidence in Brazil
rose for the fourth straight month in August, hitting a
1-1/2-year high and fueling hopes that the country's two-year
recession is nearing an end.
The Getulio Vargas Foundation index of consumer confidence
rose to 79.3 in August, its highest since January
2015, from 76.7 in July.
"About 90 percent of the improvement in consumer confidence
over the previous four months had been determined by better
expectations," FGV economist Viviane Bittencourt said. "In
August, though, most of the improvement came from greater
satisfaction with present conditions, which is a favourable
sign."
Consumer confidence had plunged to record lows as Brazil's
economy entered its worst recession in probably more than a
century and unemployment surpassed 10 percent.
(level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago
Confidence index 79.3 76.7 70.0
Current situation index 69.5 65.7 72.4
Expectations index 86.9 85.3 69.7
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)