* FGV's index drops for 6th straight month to 113.9
* Consumers little satisfied with current situation-FGV
SAO PAULO, March 25 Consumer confidence in
Brazil fell in March for the sixth month in a row to the lowest
in three years, a private survey showed on Monday, raising
doubts about the current economic recovery in Latin America's
largest country.
Brazilian think tank Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) said its
consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 113.9
in March from 116.2 in the previous month, down 11.5 percent
from an all-time high in April 2012.
"The comparison between these indicators and their
historical averages shows that Brazilian consumers are little
satisfied with their current situation and neutral - neither
optimistic, nor pessimistic - about the near future," FGV said
in a report.
The survey's barometer of the current economic situation
dropped to a reading of 124.5, from 128.9 in February, while the
gauge of future expectations slipped to 108.0 from 109.6.
Household consumption, supported by low unemployment and
rising salaries, has been Brazil's main growth engine over the
past decade. It has also fueled inflation, as demand for many
services and goods outpaced supply.
FGV's consumer confidence survey is based on interviews
conducted with around 2,000 people in seven large Brazilian
cities between March 1 and March 20.