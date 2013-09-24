BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt calls board meeting to raise FY dividend
* Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier Source:(http://bit.ly/2nlPZgY) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 A measure of consumer confidence in Brazil rose to 114.2 in September, the highest since February, adding to evidence of a recovery in consumer sentiment after massive street protests hit the country in June. Still, the index remained below levels seen one year ago, as a deteriorating economic growth outlook and persistent inflation pressure dented consumer sentiment. The consumer confidence measure is calculated by the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). (level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago Confidence index 114.2 113.1 122.1 Current situation index 121.3 117.2 136.4 Expectations index 110.8 110.4 115.0
* Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier Source:(http://bit.ly/2nlPZgY) Further company coverage:
ANKARA, March 30 The arrest in the United States of a top Turkish banker charged with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate sanctions against Iran is a "completely political" move, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment