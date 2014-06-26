BRASILIA, June 26 Consumer confidence in Brazil
edged up slightly in June, a private survey showed on Thursday,
snapping a recent trend of deterioration in consumer sentiment.
The consumer confidence index measured by the
Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) rose to 103.8 this month from
102.8 in May.
The increase was driven by a modest improvement in sentiment
about present conditions, while expectations for coming months
did not change much, FGV said in a note. The report did not
detail the impact of the World Cup on confidence.
One year earlier, when massive street protests started in
Brazil's major cities, the index was at 113.0.
Consumer confidence has dropped steadily since April 2012 as
inflation failed to slow down and economic growth remained weak,
hurting President Dilma Rousseff's approval ratings just as she
prepared to run for re-election in October this year.
(level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago
Confidence index 103.8 102.8 113.0
Current situation index 109.6 107.2 121.8
Expectations index 100.7 100.6 108.4
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)