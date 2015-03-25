BRASILIA, March 25 Brazilian consumer confidence fell for a third straight month to a new record low in March as rising unemployment, higher interest rates and accelerating prices ate into families' budgets, a private survey showed on Wednesday. The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said its confidence index fell to 82.9 in March from 85.4 in February, which had been its lowest since the data series began in September 2005. "Besides economic issues such as inflation and labor, the Brazilian consumer is also worried about the current political turmoil and risks to water and energy supply," said FGV economist Aloisio Campelo in a release. (level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago Confidence index 82.9 85.4 107.2 Current situation index 77.7 82.3 113.8 Expectations index 85.8 87.0 104.0 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)