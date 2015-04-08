BRASILIA, April 8 Brazilian congressional leaders within President Dilma Rousseff's government coalition signed a joint letter on Wednesday pledging to support austerity measures and block any initiatives that could raise spending or reduce tax revenues.

The deal was brokered by Vice President Michel Temer from the PMDB party, on his first day as the official interlocutor between Rousseff and legislators.

"We, the below-signed party presidents and leaders of the ruling coalition in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, support the efforts for fiscal balance and stability," said the letter, which was distributed to journalists in Congress. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Ted Botha)