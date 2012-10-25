* Consumers cut back on plans to buy durable goods

* Index remains above historical average

SAO PAULO Oct 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil fell slightly in October as expectations over economic conditions in coming months worsened, a private survey showed on Thursday.

The Getulio Vargas Foundation, a Brazilian think thank known by its Portuguese acronym FGV, said its consumer confidence index fell to 121.7 in October from 122.1 in the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Despite the drop, the index remained above its historical average of 112.2, FGV said, suggesting that Brazil's vast consumer market will continue to bolster economic growth in the coming months.

The survey's barometer of current economic conditions rose to 137.7 from 136.4 in September, while the gauge for consumer expectations about the next six months dropped to 113.8 from 115.0, FGV said in a report.

The survey's gauge for consumers' plans to buy durable goods in coming months declined to 87.1 from 88.7, hitting the worst level since February.

Analysts at Brazilian bank Bradesco said the drop may be related to expectations that a tax break for automobiles was going to expire. The reduction in the so-called IPI tax was due to expire at the end of October but were renewed on Wednesday by President Dilma Rousseff through the end of the year to boost investments.

"With the extension of the IPI tax reduction, and if the outlook for an economic recovery holds true, consumer confidence should pick up again," the Bradesco analysts said in a note.

The world's sixth largest economy, which nearly slipped into recession late last year, is expected to grow by 4 percent in 2013, according to private estimates.

The share of consumers who consider current economic conditions "good" rose to 24.9 percent from 24.5 percent, and the share of those who see conditions as "bad" shrank to 20.3 percent from 21.3 percent in September.

FGV's consumer confidence survey is based on interviews with over 2,000 people in seven large Brazilian cities. The answers were collected between Oct. 1 and Oct. 22.