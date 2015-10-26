BRASILIA, Oct 26 Brazilian consumer confidence
fell for a sixth straight month to a record low in October as a
deepening political crisis stoked pessimism among families, a
private survey showed on Monday.
The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said its confidence
index fell to 75.7 in October, the lowest since the
data series began in 2005, from 76.3 in September.
"The lack of positive signs in the economic outlook along
with political uncertainties kept confidence at record lows.
Consumers remain very unsatisfied with the present and
pessimistic about the future," FGV economist Viviane Seda
Bittencourt said in the data release posted on FGV's website.
Brazil has fallen into its worst recession in 25 years, with
its currency near an all-time low and inflation close to
10 percent a year. The approval ratings of President Dilma
Rousseff have slipped below 10 percent, fueling street protests
calling for her impeachment.
(level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago
Confidence index 75.7 76.3 101.5
Current situation index 65.7 67.1 101.8
Expectations index 81.1 81.1 101.6
