By Hugo Bachega

BRASILIA, Nov 30 Brazil will announce steps in the coming days to ease credit conditions and boost consumption in Latin America's biggest economy, the trade minister said on Wednesday, as global policy-makers move to shield their nations from the euro zone's widening debt crisis.

The steps, to be announced between Thursday and the start of next week, include easing credit curbs imposed earlier this year, lengthening loan payment terms and eliminating down payments for some loans, Minister Fernando Pimentel said.

The credit easing in Brazil comes as world leaders ramp up their efforts to fight the effects of a debt crisis in Europe.

The two-year-old sovereign debt crisis is threatening the future of the 17-nation euro zone, with ever-larger economies feeling the pressure from investors who see many nations' debt burdens as unsustainable.

Brazil has already taken a number of steps to protect its economy, chopping a full percentage point off its benchmark interest rate to 11.5 percent. The central bank is expected to cut another 50 basis points off the benchmark Selic lending rate after the close of markets on Wednesday.

The world's major central banks acted jointly on Wednesday to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks facing a credit crunch and EU ministers acknowledged they may need IMF help to avert financial disaster.

China, the world's second-biggest economy, cut its bank reserve requirements, a shift in policy to ease credit strains.

Brazil's economy has slowed sharply in recent months, with analysts worrying third-quarter gross domestic product numbers due next Tuesday could even show a slight contraction. In an initial move to unwind credit curbs, the central bank this month allowed banks to set aside less capital for some consumer loans of up to five years.