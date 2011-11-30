* Brazil central bank expected to cut rates to 11 pct
By Hugo Bachega
BRASILIA, Nov 30 Brazil will announce steps in
the coming days to ease credit conditions and boost consumption
in Latin America's biggest economy, the trade minister said on
Wednesday, as global policy-makers move to shield their nations
from the euro zone's widening debt crisis.
The steps, to be announced between Thursday and the start
of next week, include easing credit curbs imposed earlier this
year, lengthening loan payment terms and eliminating down
payments for some loans, Minister Fernando Pimentel said.
The credit easing in Brazil comes as world leaders ramp up
their efforts to fight the effects of a debt crisis in Europe.
The two-year-old sovereign debt crisis is threatening the
future of the 17-nation euro zone, with ever-larger economies
feeling the pressure from investors who see many nations' debt
burdens as unsustainable.
Brazil has already taken a number of steps to protect its
economy, chopping a full percentage point off its benchmark
interest rate to 11.5 percent. The central bank is expected to
cut another 50 basis points off the benchmark Selic lending
rate after the close of markets on Wednesday.
The world's major central banks acted jointly on Wednesday
to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks facing a
credit crunch and EU ministers acknowledged they may need IMF
help to avert financial disaster.
China, the world's second-biggest economy, cut its bank
reserve requirements, a shift in policy to ease credit strains.
Brazil's economy has slowed sharply in recent
months, with analysts worrying third-quarter gross domestic
product numbers due next Tuesday could even show a slight
contraction. In an initial move to unwind credit curbs, the
central bank this month allowed banks to set aside less capital
for some consumer loans of up to five years.