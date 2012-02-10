BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FORTALEZA, Brazil Feb 10 Brazil's annual inflation rate could dip below the projected 4.7 percent in 2012, central bank director Carlos Hamilton said on Friday.
The supply of credit in Brazil is likely to grow moderately this year but the level of defaults in loan repayments should hold steady, Hamilton told reporters in the northeastern city of Fortaleza.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.