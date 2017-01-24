BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
BRASILIA Jan 24 Brazil's central bank will streamline reserve requirement rules to reduce credit costs for consumers without impacting monetary policy, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The government of President Michel Temer has announced a series of microeconomic measures to reduce the debt burden of consumers struggling to pay their bills after two years of recession. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast