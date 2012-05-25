* Gov't eases BNDES loan exposure limits to miner Vale
* Extends no-limits policy to Petrobras, Eletrobras
* Move comes as credit conditions abroad worsen
* Vehicle, home-finance, risk-control rules tightened
By Tiago Pariz and Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA, May 24 Brazil eased rules for
subsidized lending by state development bank BNDES to three of
the country's biggest companies, in a move that may help
President Dilma Rousseff shield a struggling economy from market
turmoil abroad.
The National Monetary Council, which sets the country's
guidelines for credit, monetary and exchange rate policies,
voted late on Thursday to allow BNDES to increase loans to
iron-ore miner Vale above a limit of 25 percent of
the lender's loan book.
The council also extended the no-limit loan policy for
Brazilian state-led oil giant Petrobras and
state-controlled power company Eletrobras until June
2015. The no-limit loan policy was due to expire later this
year.
In addition, the council approved a package of measures
tightening risk management rules for real estate and vehicle
loans.
The credit move comes at a time when uncertainty over the
health of the global economy has increased the cost of credit
for corporate borrowers.
"Given the BNDES role as a development bank and the
strategic importance of these companies ... the council decided
to allow BNDES to surpass the credit limit for a longer period
of time for Petrobras and Eletrobras and include Vale," said
Sergio Odilon dos Anjos, the central bank's head of regulation.
Rousseff has moved with a barrage of fiscal and monetary
stimulus to support an economy that has flirted with recession
since mid-2011. Earlier this week she announced a new round of
tax breaks to bolster the automobile industry in the world's
sixth largest economy.
A credit crunch related to a potential Greek debt default
and euro exit could spoil her plans to revive the economy. A
slowing Chinese economy is also threatening the price of key
Brazilian exports like iron ore, oil and other commodities
needed to pay corporate debts.
The BNDES, the hemisphere's largest development
bank, played a decisive role in providing Brazilian companies
with ample credit during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
Tight lending conditions have forced Vale to review
projects. The company decided to sell some non-iron assets like
coal and oil projects in Colombia and Brazil.
The no-limit loan policy could help Petrobras develop some
of the world's biggest oil reserves off the shores of Brazil.
The South American country may surpass the United States to
become the world's No. 3 oil producer with expected output of
more than 8 million barrels per day by 2020, according to
production estimates of Petrobras and other private oil firms
operating in Brazil.
Petrobras and Eletrobras, and Vale, the country's biggest
export earner, jointly have plans to invest about $300 billion
over the next five years.
The Rousseff administration considers these companies
essential to the health of the domestic economy.
The three companies make up about 25 percent of Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa stock index. Petrobras and Vale are the two
largest non-US companies on the New York Stock Exchange.
A sharp depreciation of the Brazilian real, partly
caused by government efforts to protect exporters, has also
increased the costs of taking out loans in dollars for local
companies. The real has weakened 8 percent so far this year.
RULE TIGHTENING
The monetary council also issued regulations tightening
rules on risk management and accounting for guarantees related
to vehicle and real-estate loans.
Banks and financial institutions will have to more fully and
publicly account for lending, the value of assets that are the
subject of the loans and risks associated with liquidating those
assets, the resolution said.
The additional reporting will be shared with the central
bank.
Financial institutions will also have to appoint a single
official responsible for managing such risks.
The chief risk manager will be able to hold other positions
as long as they are not related to the management of investment
or pension funds owned by third parties.
While existing controls over asset-backed lending are
effective, the central bank needs to expand its ability to
monitor such risks, said Odilon dos Anjos.
