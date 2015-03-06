SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazil's currency, trading at 10-year lows, is not dropping out of control, Brazil's Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Friday at an event in Sao Paulo.

A weaker currency drives inflation up in the short term but helps local industries become more competitive in the medium term, Barbosa added. (Reporting by Renan Fagalde; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)