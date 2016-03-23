BRASILIA, March 23 Brazil posted a current
account deficit of $1.919 billion in February, down
from a shortfall of $4.817 billion in January but above market
expectations, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
The country was expected to post a current account deficit
of $200 million, according to the median forecast in a Reuters
poll of 19 analysts.
In the 12 months through February, the deficit was
equivalent to 2.67 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product,
down from 2.94 percent of GDP the previous month. Brazil
attracted $5.920 billion in foreign direct investment last
month, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione)