BRASILIA Feb 17 Brazil's current account deficit shrank more than expected in January from the previous month to $5.085 billion, central bank data showed on Friday, a smaller gap than the $5.3 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll.

The country attracted $11.528 billion in foreign direct investment in January, above forecasts in a Reuters poll for an inflow of $9.1 billion. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione)