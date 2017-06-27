BRIEF-Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25 mln common shares
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares
BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil posted a current account surplus of $2.884 billion in May, central bank data showed on Tuesday, slightly below market estimates after a record trade surplus in the month.
The country attracted $2.926 billion in foreign direct investment in May, above forecasts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
BRASILIA, June 28 Brazilian President Michel Temer will tap Raquel Dodge as new prosecutor-general to replace Rodrigo Janot, spokesman Alexandre Parola said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)