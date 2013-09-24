BRASILIA, Sept 24 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.505 billion in August, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $5.1 billion, according to the median forecast of 23 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged from $8.2 billion to $4.3 billion.

Brazil's current account deficit in July was $9.018 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $3.775 billion in August, above market expectations of $3.5 billion.

Brazil's central bank also revised down its estimates for the country's trade surplus in 2013 to $2 billion from $7 billion previously.