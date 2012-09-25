* Economic recovery seen attracting foreign investment

* Central bank cuts current account gap estimate to $53 bln

* Current account deficit falls to $2.568 bln in August

By Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz

BRASILIA, Sept 25 Brazil raised its estimate for foreign direct investment this year to $60 billion, more than enough to cover its current account gap, as appetite for local assets remains strong despite lingering worries over the health of the global economy.

The Brazilian central bank's new FDI forecast rose $10 billion from its prior estimate. The bank also cut its 2012 current account estimate to $53 billion from $56 billion.

The country lured $5.034 billion in FDI in August, below the $8.421 billion reported for July and slightly less than the $5.596 billion in August of last year.

The central bank's head of economic research, Tulio Maciel, said in a news briefing he expects FDI to drop to $4 billion in September while the current account deficit should remain stable to $2.6 billion that month.

Foreign investment has remained robust in Brazil, despite a sharp economic slowdown since mid-2011, as investors see more opportunities in Latin America's biggest economy than in a recession-hit Europe or a sluggishly recovering United States.

Last year Brazil attracted $66.6 billion in FDI.

President Dilma Rousseff's government efforts to open up public infrastructure concessions to private investors and major sporting events like the 2014 Soccer World Cup are expected to attract investors in coming years.

Signs of a recovery in local economic activity is also expected to bring in more foreign capital.

Foreign investment in the country's agriculture, oil and mineral extraction sector fell in August to $182 million from $506 million in August of last year and $434 million in July.

Brazil is a principal producer commodities from iron ore to soybeans and corn. Major multinationals have invested in Brazil over the years to benefit from high commodity prices and massive reserves of oil and gas off the country's coast.

The country's struggling domestic ndustry is one of the only sectors that has received more foreign capital this year than last. In the first seven months of the year the industrial sector has received $16.6 billion in foreign capital compared to $15.28 billion in the same period last year.

Most of the FDI in local companies was carried out in operations of between $500 million and $1 billion, followed by smaller injections of up to $10 million.

The bulk of foreign investment in companies' capital came from the Netherlands followed by the United States, Canada and Spain, according to central bank data.

SHRINKING CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT

Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.568 billion in August, the central bank said on Tuesday, slightly larger than the $2.4 billion median forecast of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters survey.

The current account deficit, part of the balance of payments that measures the country's foreign transactions, was $3.766 billion in July, the central bank said last month.

The current account deficit in the 12 months through August was equal to 2.12 percent of the country's gross domestic product, the central bank said, shrinking slightly from a previously reported 2.17 percent of GDP in the year to July.

The bank's downward revision of the 2012 current account deficit estimate was due to expectations of a drop in the repatriation of profits and dividends by foreign companies operating in Brazil.

The decline in remittances is explained by lower corporate profitability, rising costs and government efforts to keep the local currency, the real, weaker in recent months, analysts say.

The capital account, which records the net change in ownership of foreign assets, had a surplus of $2.72 billion, way down from the $11 billion record in the month last year.

"The capital account remains vulnerable to shifts in external sentiment and the unpredictable nature of the domestic policy mix," Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note. He added that government measures to slow capital inflows to keep the real from appreciating has hit investment in local stocks and debt.