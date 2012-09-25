* Economic recovery seen attracting foreign investment
* Central bank cuts current account gap estimate to $53 bln
* Current account deficit falls to $2.568 bln in August
By Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, Sept 25 Brazil raised its estimate for
foreign direct investment this year to $60 billion, more than
enough to cover its current account gap, as appetite for local
assets remains strong despite lingering worries over the health
of the global economy.
The Brazilian central bank's new FDI forecast rose $10
billion from its prior estimate. The bank also cut its 2012
current account estimate to $53 billion from $56 billion.
The country lured $5.034 billion in FDI in August, below the
$8.421 billion reported for July and slightly less than the
$5.596 billion in August of last year.
The central bank's head of economic research, Tulio Maciel,
said in a news briefing he expects FDI to drop to $4 billion in
September while the current account deficit should remain stable
to $2.6 billion that month.
Foreign investment has remained robust in Brazil, despite a
sharp economic slowdown since mid-2011, as investors see more
opportunities in Latin America's biggest economy than in a
recession-hit Europe or a sluggishly recovering United States.
Last year Brazil attracted $66.6 billion in FDI.
President Dilma Rousseff's government efforts to open up
public infrastructure concessions to private investors and major
sporting events like the 2014 Soccer World Cup are expected to
attract investors in coming years.
Signs of a recovery in local economic activity is also
expected to bring in more foreign capital.
Foreign investment in the country's agriculture, oil and
mineral extraction sector fell in August to $182 million from
$506 million in August of last year and $434 million in July.
Brazil is a principal producer commodities from iron ore to
soybeans and corn. Major multinationals have invested in Brazil
over the years to benefit from high commodity prices and massive
reserves of oil and gas off the country's coast.
The country's struggling domestic ndustry is one of the only
sectors that has received more foreign capital this year than
last. In the first seven months of the year the industrial
sector has received $16.6 billion in foreign capital compared to
$15.28 billion in the same period last year.
Most of the FDI in local companies was carried out in
operations of between $500 million and $1 billion, followed by
smaller injections of up to $10 million.
The bulk of foreign investment in companies' capital came
from the Netherlands followed by the United States, Canada and
Spain, according to central bank data.
SHRINKING CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT
Brazil posted a current account deficit of
$2.568 billion in August, the central bank said on Tuesday,
slightly larger than the $2.4 billion median forecast of 12
analysts surveyed by Reuters survey.
The current account deficit, part of the balance of payments
that measures the country's foreign transactions, was $3.766
billion in July, the central bank said last month.
The current account deficit in the 12 months through August
was equal to 2.12 percent of the country's gross domestic
product, the central bank said, shrinking slightly from a
previously reported 2.17 percent of GDP in the year to July.
The bank's downward revision of the 2012 current account
deficit estimate was due to expectations of a drop in the
repatriation of profits and dividends by foreign companies
operating in Brazil.
The decline in remittances is explained by lower corporate
profitability, rising costs and government efforts to keep the
local currency, the real, weaker in recent months,
analysts say.
The capital account, which records the net change in
ownership of foreign assets, had a surplus of $2.72 billion, way
down from the $11 billion record in the month last year.
"The capital account remains vulnerable to shifts in
external sentiment and the unpredictable nature of the domestic
policy mix," Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at
Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note. He added that government
measures to slow capital inflows to keep the real from
appreciating has hit investment in local stocks and debt.