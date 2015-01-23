BRASILIA Jan 23 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $10.317 billion in December, central bank data showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 15 economists surveyed by Reuters was for a current account deficit of $9.7 billion in December.

In 2014, Brazil's current account deficit totaled $90.948 billion, or 4.17 percent of GDP, the central bank said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Luciana Otoni)