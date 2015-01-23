UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
BRASILIA Jan 23 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $10.317 billion in December, central bank data showed on Friday.
The median forecast of 15 economists surveyed by Reuters was for a current account deficit of $9.7 billion in December.
In 2014, Brazil's current account deficit totaled $90.948 billion, or 4.17 percent of GDP, the central bank said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Luciana Otoni)
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.