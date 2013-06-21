* Gap widens to $6.420 bln in May, more than estimated
* Central bank revises up 2013 gap to $75 bln
BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil's current account
deficit widened in May as the trade balance remained weak,
central bank data showed on Friday, continuing a deteriorating
pattern this year and prompting the central bank to widen its
forecast for the full-year deficit.
The current account deficit was $6.42 billion
in May, wider than expectations for a gap of $6.2 billion,
according to the median forecast of 19 analysts surveyed by
Reuters. In May 2012, the gap was $3.422 billion.
The central bank revised its forecast for the current
account deficit in 2013, widening it to $75 billion from $67
billion previously, and acknowledging that foreign direct
investment would not cover that gap as it has in previous years.
The central bank expected a wider full-year current account
gap largely because of a sharp revision in the bank's estimate
for the 2013 trade surplus, which it more than halved to $7
billion.
The bank kept its estimate for foreign direct investment
unchanged at $65 billion.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy
was $3.880 billion in May, above market expectations for $2.9
billion.
In the 12 months through May, the current account deficit
was equivalent to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product, the
highest in over a decade.