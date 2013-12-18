BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazil posted a larger-than-expected current account deficit in November, after a surge in profit remittances and travel expenses offset a robust trade surplus showing for the month.

The current account, the broadest gauge of trade in goods and services, posted a shortfall of $5.145 billion last month, a central bank report showed on Wednesday. A survey of 17 analysts expected a median gap of $4.8 billion, with forecasts ranging from a negative $5.6 billion to a negative $4.2 billion.

The deficit narrowed from $7.132 billion in October and $6.26 billion a year earlier. The result was bigger than expected after multinational companies sent 40 percent more in profits through remittances to their parent companies on an annual basis.

An unexpected surge in foreign direct investment helped cover the current account gap last month, the data showed. Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $8.334 billion in November, above analysts' expectations of $5 billion.

In the same report, the central bank raised the estimate for the current account gap this year to $79 billion from a prior $75 billion estimate. The gap is expected at $78 billion in 2014.

Last year the country had a current account gap of $54.2 billion.

Foreign direct investment is expected at $63 billion this year, above a prior estimate of $60 billion. The estimate for FDI next year is $63 billion.

Brazilians' appetite for foreign products has remained strong while the value of exports like grains and iron ore have dwindled or remained stagnant. In the first 11 months of the year, imports rose 7.1 percent while exports dropped 1.1 percent from the same period last year.

In recent years, the external gap has usually been covered by a growing foreign direct investment. This year, though, that has not been the case.

Up until November, foreign direct investment reached $57.5 billion, below the $65.3 billion recorded last year. The accumulated current account deficit in the first 11 months of the year was $72.7 billion.