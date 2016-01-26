BRASILIA Jan 26 Foreign direct investment into
Brazil came in December at more than twice the amount estimated
by analysts, as a weakening currency and declining asset prices
triggered a jump in merger and acquisition activity at the end
of last year.
FDI, as the indicator is known, rose to $15.211
billion last month, the central bank said in a report on
Tuesday. The number topped a median estimate of $6.5 billion in
a Reuters poll of economists.
The current account, the most comprehensive gauge of a
country's trade flows, posted a deficit of $2.46 billion in
December, slightly below the $2.5 billion that economists
estimated in the poll. Last year, the shortfall totaled $58.942
billion.
Foreign direct investment reached $75.075 billion in 2015.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal)