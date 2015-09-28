BRASILIA, Sept 28 The Brazilian government has no need to seek financing abroad this year, the treasury's public debt coordinator Jose Franco said on Monday.

In a press briefing, Franco said that there has been no outflows from foreign holders of local debt and that the government can tame volatility in local markets by selling or buying domestic bonds. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)