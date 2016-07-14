BRIEF-Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 mln
* Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEPvU) Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, July 14 Brazil's federal government is considering securitizing up to 60 billion reais ($18.42 billion) of its debt to raise cash and reduce a budget deficit, acting Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira told journalists on Thursday.
The total amount to be securitized has yet to be defined, pending discussions with the audits court TCU, Oliveira said.
($1 = 3.2576 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Gray Television Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rbiHU7) Further company coverage: