SAO PAULO, July 29 The risk of Brazil's public
debt approaching 70 percent of gross domestic product is greatly
reduced, even with modest economic growth, the country's finance
ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The government last week slashed the country's fiscal
savings targets for this and the next two years, prompting
economists and analysts to forecast that Brazil's debt burden
was going to climb above 70 percent of GDP in coming years.
Debt-to-GDP ratio levels are closely watched by rating agencies
as a measurement of a country's financial health.
Standard & Poor's on Tuesday threatened to strip Brazil of
its investment-grade rating next year because of the challenges
President Dilma Rousseff faces to improve fiscal accounts and
re-start economic growth.
(Reporting by Patricia Duarte)