By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Nov 17 Brazil's federal government is
considering sharing 5 billion reais ($1.5 bln) in fines from an
asset repatriation program with cash-strapped states as the
economy struggles to pull out of its worst-ever recession, a
presidential aide told Reuters on Thursday.
Last week, Brazil's Supreme Court froze that amount after
state governments filed suits to demand President Michel Temer
share the money with states struggling to pay employees and
honor their debts.
The administration had initially decided to appeal the
decision, but Temer is now considering sharing the money to ease
the impact of a painful recession that is lasting longer than
the administration expected.
"Temer believes he may have to give up some of those funds
to avoid the fiscal crisis spreading and contaminating the
national economy," said the aide, who asked not be named because
he is not allowed to speak publicly.
In a briefing to reporters later on Thursday, presidential
spokesman Alexandre Parola said the government will discuss
options to ease the states' financial burden but did not say if
the government was considering sharing the fine.
The government collected 46.8 billion reais, divided evenly
between fines and taxes, during the amnesty for Brazilians who
held undeclared assets abroad.
State governments are demanding the government share 21.5
percent of the amount of fines, equivalent to a total of around
5 billion reais.
The governor of the northeastern state of Piaui, Wellington
Dias, told Reuters that the funds would give a breather to the
states, but that more needs to be done.
"We don't believe in a solution based solely on cutting
investments and expenditures. For us to pull out of this crisis
we need to make the country grow again," said Dias who led the
suits to freeze the fine proceeds.
He added that the government could cut interest rates to
free up space for more loans to states and even use part of its
foreign reserves to stimulate local economies.
A final decision depends on whether the central government
can meet its primary deficit goal of 163.9 billion reais this
year, the presidential aide said.
A member of the economic team told Reuters the government
will reach the fiscal target even if it gives up some of the
proceeds of the amnesty. But he added there was concern that a
decision to help finance the states could send a negative signal
to markets demanding a faster turnaround of fiscal accounts.
A Finance Ministry spokesman declined to comment.
The government is seeking ways to help states hit-hard by a
collapse in revenues, without tapping the national treasury, the
aide and other government officials said.
Soaring payrolls after years of red-hot economic growth
added pressure to states finances.
Anti-austerity demonstrations rattled Rio de Janeiro on
Wednesday with hundreds of civil servants demanding the local
assembly shelve legislation to reduce benefits and wages.
"Solving the states' debt woes is a top priority and we know
structural reforms are needed to do so in the long run," said
the presidential aide.
Congress is also working on a second amnesty program for
next year that will share fines with states and municipalities.
($1= 3.4193 reais)
