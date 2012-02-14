* Estado says Finance Ministry is mulling tax hike

* Plan aims to discourage Selic-linked investments

* Efforts to obtain comment on report unsuccessful

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 The Brazilian government, seeking to lower domestic borrowing costs to single-digit levels, may hike taxes on fixed-income investments linked to the benchmark overnight lending rate, a local newspaper said on Tuesday, citing two government officials familiar with the plans.

The Finance Ministry is considering raising the income tax rate levied on profits from deposit certificates and similar investments using the so-called Selic rate as their peg for returns, O Estado de S. Paulo said, citing the officials, whom it did not identify.

Levies for those investments, known as floating-rate debt, currently range between 15 percent and 22.5 percent depending on the maturity of the investment. Calls made to the Brasilia-based ministry seeking comment on the Estado report were not immediately answered.

The ministry wants to take advantage of a "downward cycle" in the Selic rate to force investors to shun floating-rate instruments, encouraging them to buy fixed-rate bonds instead, Estado said. Debt-servicing costs for fixed-rate securities tend to be cheaper for the government.

During most of the past decade, Brazil's government has sought to root out investors' appetite for floating-rate debt, with relative success. Thirty-percent of total outstanding government local bonds are pegged to the Selic, down from more than two-thirds less than six years ago.

But companies have been less inclined to issue fixed-rate debt - 89 percent of the 1.5 trillion reais ($875 billion) is still linked to the Selic, according to the newspaper.