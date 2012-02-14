* Brazil finmin Mantega denies report of tax hikes
* Estado said plan aims to discourage Selic-linked
investments
BRASILIA Feb 14 Brazilian Finance
Minister Guido Mantega denied a report the government is
considering raising taxes on floating-rate debt investments,
saying that no tax increases of any kind are planned at this
time.
"There is no study for increasing income taxes on
financial transactions," Mantega told reporters in Brasilia.
"There are no tax increases planned."
Local newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday
that the government may hike taxes on profits from investments
linked to the benchmark Selic overnight lending rate, citing two
unnamed government officials it said were familiar with the
plans.
The newspaper said the government sought to lower domestic
borrowing costs to single-digit levels by taking advantage of a
"downward cycle" in the Selic rate to force
investors to shun floating-rate instruments. The central bank
has cut the Selic four straight times since August to 10.50
percent, in a bid to kickstart a slowing economy.
Taxes on floating-rate debt currently range between 15
percent and 22.5 percent, depending on the maturity of the
investment.
Brazil's government has sought to erode investors' appetite
for floating-rate debt over much of the past decade, with
relative success. Thirty percent of total outstanding government
local bonds are pegged to the Selic, down from more than
two-thirds less than six years ago.
But companies have been less inclined to issue fixed-rate
debt - 89 percent of the 1.5 trillion reais ($875 billion) is
still linked to the Selic, according to the newspaper.