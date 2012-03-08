* Govt could buy back all foreign debt due up to 2015 * Sale of real-denominated debt helps in "currency war" * Brazil net financing needs at 362.34 bln reais By Luciana Otoni and Tiago Pariz BRASILIA, March 8 The Brazilian government is considering buying back all $15 billion of its foreign debt with maturities up to 2015, in a bid to tame a surge in the local currency, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said on Thursday. Augustin said the government could increase the $7.4 billion it has at hand to buy back that foreign debt to mop up an excess of U.S. dollars in the local market that are bolstering the real . "We don't believe there is a limit. If we think there is a need for us to speed up (buybacks) then we will do so," Augustin told reporters in Brasilia. The $15 billion in debt is equivalent to about 30 percent of the Brazilian federal government external debt. The sale of real-denominated debt abroad could also help in what he and other government officials have dubbed the global "currency war." President Dilma Rousseff has said rich nations are flooding global markets with cheap money to artificially depreciate their currencies and help their manufacturers, to the detriment of Brazilian exporters. Her government has resumed action to fight the appreciation of the real, which gained around 8 percent in the first two months of this year and is considered one of the world's most overvalued currencies. The central bank surprised analysts by accelerating the pace of interest rate cuts on Wednesday, in a move to help industries hit hard by the stronger real. More problems for the industrial sector could jeopardize a feeble recovery in Latin America's biggest economy. The more aggressive rate cut pushed down the real, which was trading 0.80 percent weaker in Thursday afternoon trading. STRONG SIGNAL The possibility of more debt buybacks also added to the real's losses in the session, analysts say. "I think this (buyback announcement) could have a significant effect on the market because it shows that the government is committed to fight the appreciation of the real," said Luciano Rostagno, WestLB chief strategist for Brazil. In 2011, the Treasury bought back $1.87 billion in dollar-denominated debt. Augustin added that the government could also change rules to include longer maturity foreign debt in repurchases. Currently, the Treasury is only allowed to buy U.S. dollars to buy back foreign paper that matures in less than four years. Industries ranging from automakers to shoe and food producers have been hurt by the strong real, raising their costs and flooding the local market with cheaper imports from abroad. Brazil's federal public debt should reach up to 2.05 trillion Brazilian reais ($1.16 trillion) in 2012, up from the 1.866 trillion reais in debt at the end of 2011, the treasury said in its 2012 debt financing plan presentation on Thursday. Net financing needs for the year are forecast at 362.34 billion reais. Augustin said the government planned to sell more debt abroad in coming weeks, but was still mulling the currency it will be denominated in. This year Brazil secured its lowest interest rate ever, in a foreign debt sale in January amid renewed international appetite for emerging market assets. The government sold $750 million in dollar-denominated debt due in 2021 at a price of 110.997 cents on the dollar to yield 3.449 percent.