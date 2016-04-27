(Adds background)
By Marcela Ayres
BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's Supreme Court on
Wednesday delayed for 60 days a decision on whether to slash
interest payments on states' debts, a change that the federal
government believes could reduce its revenues by around 400
billion reais ($113.46 billion).
Earlier in April, the court ruled to allow Santa Catarina
state to recalculate its debt with the federal government,
replacing compound interest rates for linear rates. Several
other states have won similar rulings, raising fears that the
change could also be applied to private debt contracts and
hobble local lenders.
Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa has warned that the ruling
would create a dangerous precedent for Brazil's credit markets,
sharply reducing interest payments, and fuel judicial
uncertainty.
In a session broadcast live on television, the Supreme Court
kept its ruling from earlier this month that allowed states to
recalculate their debts, until it meets again in two months to
decide on the matter.
If the court upholds the ruling, the debt states owe the
federal government could be reduced by 90 percent to 41.9
billion reais, according to Finance Ministry data.
In April alone, the federal government expects to lose 2.6
billion reais in debt payments from states benefiting from the
ruling, the ministry data showed.
Brazil is struggling with its worst fiscal crisis in decades
after years of heavy spending, steep tax cuts and a deepening
recession that have severely curbed government revenue. Last
year, Brazil lost its investment grade credit rating by the
three main rating agencies on concerns its widening fiscal gap
could compromise debt payments.
State finances are also in disarray, with a sharp drop in
revenues after years of expanding payrolls and spending. Many
states have delayed payments of pensions, hospitals and public
workers' wages.
($1 = 3.5254 Brazilian reais)
