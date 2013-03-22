BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's central bank revised up its forecast for the current account deficit in 2013 to $67 billion from $65 billion previously, the bank said on Friday. Below are the central bank forecasts for Brazil's balance of payments in 2013: ($ bln) 2013 2013 previous new forecast forecast Current account deficit 65.0 67.0 FDI 65.0 65.0 Trade balance 17.0 15.0 Profit remittances 30.0 30.0