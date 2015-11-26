BRASILIA Nov 26 Brazil's central government
posted a primary budget deficit of 12.279 billion reais ($3.27
billion) in October, nearly double the gap in the previous month
as a crippling recession dragged down revenues, according to
Treasury data released on Thursday.
The central government account, which covers federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a
primary deficit of 6.9 billion reais in September.
It is the sixth straight monthly gap for Brazil, which is
expected to post a record deficit this year.
($1 = 3.7537 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)