BRASILIA Aug 23 Brazil's current account
deficit widened in July to $4.050 billion, central bank data
showed on Tuesday, a bigger shortfall than expected by
economists in a Reuters poll.
The country attracted $78 million in foreign direct
investment in July, contrary to forecasts in a Reuters poll for
an outflow of $500 million.
Brazil posted a current account surplus of $2.479 billion in
June, and a deficit of $5.864 billion in July 2015. The market
expected a shortfall of $3.6 billion for July.
