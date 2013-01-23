BRASILIA Jan 23 Brazil posted a current account
deficit of $8.413 billion in December, central bank
data showed on Wednesday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6.5
billion, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts in a
Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $6
billion to $7.735 billion.
Brazil's current account deficit in November was $6.265
billion, the central bank said last month.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy
was $5.358 billion in December, up from $4.587 billion in
November and more than the $3.6 billion forecast in the Reuters
poll.