BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.625 billion in February, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6.1 billion, according to the median forecast of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $3 billion to $7.1 billion.

Brazil's current account deficit in January climbed to a record high of $11.37 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $3.814 billion in February, up from a previously reported $3.7 billion in January and more than the expected $3.5 billion.