* Brazil posts larger-than-expected $6.265 bln c/a deficit * Foreign direct investment falls to $4.59 bln in Nov * Central bank sees wider current account gap in 2013 BRASILIA, Dec 18 Brazil's current account deficit widened slightly more than expected in November, according to the central bank, which on Tuesday also forecast that the deficit would swell in 2013. Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.265 billion in November, larger than the median forecast of $6 billion in a Reuters poll of 19 economists. Brazil's current account deficit, a broad measure of a country's foreign transactions including trade in goods and services but also profit remittances and interest payments, had totaled $6.64 billion in November of last year. The current account deficit in October was $5.431 billion, the central bank said last month. Foreign direct investment, which falls into the capital account of the balance of payments, was $4.587 billion in November, down from $7.73 billion in October but more than the expected $3 billion. A strong flow of foreign investment in Brazil despite the weak global economy has so far helped cover the country's current account gap this year. Brazil posted an unexpected trade deficit of $186 million in November as exports slowed faster than imports, despite a nearly 11 percent drop in the country's currency, the real against the dollar, so far this year. The central bank also published its forecasts for Brazil's balance of payments in 2012 and 2013. Brazil's current account deficit should widen to $65 billion next year, matching the expected foreign direct investment for the period. Below are the central bank forecasts for Brazil's balance of payments in 2012 and 2013: ($ bln) 2012 2013 previous new forecast forecast forecast Current account deficit 53.0 52.5 65.0 FDI 60.0 63.0 65.0 Trade balance 18.0 19.0 17.0 Profit remittances 24.0 23.7 30.0