BRASILIA Nov 26 Brazil's central government
recorded its biggest primary budget deficit recorded for the
month of October as a deepening recession drags down federal
revenues, Treasury data showed on Thursday.
The central government account, which covers federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, had a deficit
of 12.28 billion reais ($3.27 billion) in October, nearly double
the 6.9 billion reais gap recorded in September.
It is the sixth straight monthly primary gap for Brazil,
which is expected to post a record consolidated deficit this
year of 48.9 billion reais or the equivalent of 0.85 percent of
gross domestic product. The consolidated balance includes
results from states and municipalities and is scheduled to be
released by the central bank on Monday.
President Dilma Rousseff is struggling to shore up the
government accounts as a rebellious Congress drags its feet to
approve unpopular cost-cutting measures.
The surprise arrest of the ruling coalition leader in the
Senate, Delcidio do Amaral, on Tuesday will likely complicate
Rousseff's austerity drive and could even revive calls for her
impeachment.
Treasury chief Marcelo Saintive told reporters the
government could be forced to freeze more than 100 billion reais
in expenditures if Congress fails to approve a bill to cut the
primary target by Monday.
Saintive said government efforts to cut spending were
overshadowed by a sharp drop in tax revenues due to what is
expected to be the country's worst recession in 25 years. The
Brazilian economy is expected to contract 3.1 percent this year,
according to a weekly central bank poll of economists.
The government's expenditures on pensions surged 37 percent
to 45.8 billion reais in October from a year ago because of an
additional annual monthly payment to retirees.
