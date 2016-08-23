(Adds central bank estimates and context)
BRASILIA Aug 23 Brazil's current account
deficit widened in July to $4.050 billion, central bank data
showed on Tuesday, a bigger shortfall than expected by
economists in a Reuters poll.
The recent appreciation of the Brazilian real has
slowed the momentum of exports that benefited from lower
production costs at home. The real has firmed more than 22
percent so far this year on the back of higher Brazilian
interest rates and improving confidence.
The country attracted $78 million in foreign direct
investment in July, contrary to forecasts in a Reuters poll for
an outflow of $500 million.
The central bank said than outflows of capital stemming from
a banking operation explain the drop in investment flows in
July. The bank forecasts foreign direct investment will rebound
to $7 billion in August.
It also expects the current account deficit to shrink to
$800 million in August.
Brazil posted a current account surplus of $2.479 billion in
June, and a deficit of $5.864 billion in July 2015. The market
expected a shortfall of $3.6 billion for July.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
James Dalgleish)