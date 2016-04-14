BRASILIA, April 14 The Brazilian government is
considering deducting up to 60 billion reais ($17.10 billion)
from its 2017 key fiscal savings goal, a government official
told Reuters on Thursday, paving the way for a fourth straight
annual deficit.
President Dilma Rousseff's administration will set a central
government primary budget goal of 0 percent of Gross Domestic
Product for 2017, said the official who asked for anonymity
because he was not allowed to speak publicly.
Rousseff and her economic team are discussing that deduction
as they prepare the 2017 budget guidelines law that will be sent
to Congress on Friday. Every year the government deducts from
its goal part of its public investments and tax revenues that do
not materialize.
After running high primary surpluses, or excess revenues
prior to interest debt payments, during the boom years of high
commodity prices, Brazil is now struggling to close a widening
gap. The government is already expecting a deficit for this year
as tax revenues plummet.
($1 = 3.5093 Brazilian reais)
