* Rousseff to trim rates for consumers, companies
* May unveil terms for license renewal, Valor says
* Rousseff's office declines to comment on report
SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff, concerned over the eroding competitiveness of industry
and stubbornly high consumer prices, plans to announce a
reduction in electricity rates and terms for the renewal of
expiring power distribution licenses, newspaper reports said on
Thursday.
Rousseff is expected to unveil cuts on industrial
electricity rates of as much as 20 percent when she addresses
the nation late on Thursday, newspaper Brasil Econômico said.
Consumers are likely to get a 10 percent cut in their
electricity bills, Valor Econômico reported, citing people with
knowledge of the plans.
A spokeswoman at the presidential palace in Brasilia did not
have an immediate comment on the reports.
The plan is part of a broader package of measures by
Rousseff to trim the costs of doing business in Brazil, where
manufacturers have been burdened by higher labor and operating
costs and increasing foreign competition. Industrial output in
Brazil contracted 2.5 percent in the second quarter on a
sequential basis.