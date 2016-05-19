BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
BRASILIA May 19 Any decision on a capital injection for Brazil's state power holding, Eletrobras , will hinge on the result of an ongoing investigation, Planning Minister Romero Juca told journalists on Thursday.
Asked about a possible capitalization, Juca said the government will do its best to account for the fiscal drag of the troubled utility in its budget target next week, but not all the impact can be quantified and included in the target. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.