RIO DE JANEIRO, April 20 Brazil's national
unemployment rate rose to 10.2 percent in the three months
through February, statistics agency IBGE said on
Wednesday, slightly above market expectations in a Reuters poll.
The median forecast of 16 economists surveyed by Reuters
projected the unemployment rate at 10.1 percent. Brazil's
jobless rate has risen sharply from 6.5 percent at end-2014 as
the country entered its worst recession in decades.
